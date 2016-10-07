Eetee Maheta survived a match-point to beat Mihika Yadav 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5 in the women’s quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship here on Thursday.

Though the 16-year-old Mihika called the shots for the most part of the match, the gutsy Eetee stayed with her in the rallies to win a gripping contest that lasted three hours and 11 minutes.

There was no hint of the turn of things to come when Mihika led 4-2 in the second set. Eetee won eight of the next nine games to take a 4-1 lead in the third set. The fighter that she is, Mihika led 5-4 and had a match-point on Eetee’s serve before the latter saw through the tricky phase.

In the semifinals, Eetee will take on Y. Pranjala, who outplayed Jennifer Luikham for the loss of three games.

The other semifnal will feature Riya Bhatia and Sharrmadaa Baluu. Riya missed two set-points in the first set before pulling through for a 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Nidhi Chilumula. Sharrmadaa Baluu craftily tackled the forceful groundstrokes of Vaidehi Chaudhari for a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

In the men’s section, Kunal Anand put out former champion V.M. Ranjeet 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a semifinal against another former champion Vishnu Vardhan.

Kunal turned the match on its head after trailing 3-4 in the second set, by winning seven games on the trot. Ranjeet, who had endured a tough battle in the earlier round against Sai Saran Reddy, perhaps did not have the reserves to fight on even terms in the climax against the strong Kunal.

Haadin Bava continued his dream run by setting up a semifinal against Siddharth Vishwakarma.

In junior boys, defending champion B.R. Nikshep was dismissed by the 6’ 3” tall Suresh Dakshineshwar. Suresh, who had lost to Nikshep in the semifinals at the ITF juniors event in Chennai, played his big game to perfection to tame the champion.

Suresh will play Nitin Kumar Sinha, while the other semifinal will feature second seed Dhruv Sunish against Paramveer Singh Bajwa.

In the girls section, Humera Shaik recovered from being down 2-5 in the decider to beat Y. Sahaja in a three-hour battle. She will play Sai Dedeepya who stopped the fine run of Tanisha Kashyap.

The other semifinal will be between Akanksha Bhan, who bounced back from being down 3-5 in the decider to beat Jennifer Luikham, and Lalita Devarakonda.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men: Vishnu Vardhan bt Dalwinder Singh 6-2, 6-4; Kunal Anand bt V.M. Ranjeet 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Haadin Bava bt Jayesh Pungliya 7-5, 6-2; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Tejas Chaukulkar 7-5, 6-4.

Women: Eetee Maheta bt Mihika Yadav 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5; Y. Pranjala bt Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-1; Riya Bhatia bt Nidhi Chilumula 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-2; Sharrmadaa Baluu bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 7-5, 6-4.

Under-18 boys: Suresh Dakshineshwar bt B.R. Nikshep 6-2, 6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Abhinav Sanjiv 7-5, 6-3; Paramveer Singh Bajwa bt Sanket Tomar 7-5, 6-3; Dhruv Sunish bt Param Pun 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Under-18 girls: Lalita Devarakonda bt Urmi Pandya 6-2, 6-1; Akanksha Bhan bt Jennifer Luikham 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4); Humera Shaik bt Y. Sahaja 7-6(6), 4-6, 7-5; Sai Dedeepya bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-2, 6-3.