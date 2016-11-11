Kirshan Hooda and Malikaa Marathe won the boys and girls singles titles respectively in the Asian junior (under-14) tennis championship here on Friday.

In the boys final, Kirshan defeated Boopathy Sakthivel 7-6(5), 7-6(2) while seventh-seeded Malikaa got the better of sixth-seeded Yana Dhamija 7-5, 6-2.

Later, Kirshan completed a double by partnering Sakthivel to down Manan Navlani and Arnav Pathange 6-3, 6-4.

Correction: The organisers had erroneously given the result that Boopathy had lost in the semifinals when in fact he had beaten Leston Vaz 6-0, 6-1.

The results (finals):

Boys: Singles: Kirshan Hooda bt Boopathy Sakthivel 7-6(5),7-6(2). Doubles: Krishan Hooda & Boopathy Sakthivel bt Manan Navlani & Arnav Pathange 6-3, 6-4.

Girls: Singles: Malikaa Marathe bt Yana Dhamija 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: R. Srujana & Mushrath Anjum Shaik bt Smriti Bhasin & Shambhavi Tiwari 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.