The enthusiasm and energy of the organisers has gone up manifold after Spain announced the nomination of Rafael Nadal for the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie against India to be played at the R.K. Khanna Stadium here from September 16 to 18.

Yet, the organisers have stuck to the plan of free entry, even though they could have easily sold tickets with Spain fielding such a world-class team.

Apart from the 14-time Grand Slam titleist Rafael Nadal, Spain will have World No. 13 David Ferrer and No. 18 Feliciano Lopez.

Nadal has been part of the team four out of the five times it has won the Davis Cup. He has a career record of 26-5 in Davis Cup, and Spain has lost only one tie when Nadal was part of the team.

With ten players in the top-50, any Spanish team would have been strong enough for India spearheaded by the 143rd ranked Saketh Myneni and the 202nd ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The organisers insisted that it was a practical decision to have the matches in the evening under floodlights, with a 5 p.m. start for the singles and a 7 p.m. start for the doubles.

Perhaps the fact that the 28-year-old Myneni had suffered muscle spasms in the Davis Cup tie in Chandigarh on grass against Korea and at the US Open where he lost in five sets in the first round was a factor too.

It may be recalled Nadal’s clinic for children at the DLTA Complex during the IPTL was an immensely popular affair and there was hardly any space on Court No.1 for everyone who wanted to participate. The Centre Court here, with a capacity of about 4,000 seats, should provide a great opportunity for the children and the tennis enthusiasts to watch the top players from Spain though they may be swayed by patriotism into supporting the home team.

The organisers are busy drawing up an effective plan for the distribution of passes at the DLTA even though they had started giving them a few days back when the demand was muted. The Indian team is expected to start assembling by Sunday, and there is no word as yet about the arrival of the Spanish team.

While the match itself is likely to draw a full house, the enthusiasts are bound to mill around the training sessions too. The training for the ball kids has already started, and there has been more interest after the announcement of the Spanish team.

Even though India had played Serbia and the Czech Republic in the last two years in the World Group play-off in Bengaluru and Delhi respectively, the two teams were without their leading players Novak Djokovic and Thomas Berdych.

India did put up a creditable performance in both matches when it had the services of Yuki Bhambri and Somdev Devvarman, both of who are recovering from injuries now.

The organisers were also hoping that the strong Spanish team for the tie will attract sponsorship from the corporate world.