'I feel Chennai is a lucky hunting ground for me, and will help me achieve my immediate goal'

World No. 6 Marin Cilic will be the biggest international star in the singles field at the upcoming Chennai Open, scheduled to begin on January 2.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion confirmed his participation in India’s premium event at the SDAT tennis stadium in Nungambakkam.

“I am so happy to announce on the day that I have broken into the top six that I am coming back to India to play in front of adoring Chennai fans,” Cilic, a two-time Chennai Open champion, said.

“I hope to break into the top five, and the top three, this year. I feel Chennai is a lucky hunting ground for me, and will help me achieve my immediate goal. I think it will be a great way to begin 2017,” he said.

Cilic has been in tremendous form this year, winning titles at Cincinnati Masters in August and the coveted Swiss Indoor title in October. He has enjoyed wins over current World No. 1 Andy Murray, Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic and Japanese Kei Nishikori.

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president M.A. Alagappan said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Tamil Nadu government for their continued support to our tournament. It’s an honour for us that Cilic is coming back to the Aircel Chennai Open. He has been in great form and will bring an extra edge to the competition.”