Tejas Chaukulkar posted a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over former champion and second seed Mohit Mayur in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Wednesday.

It was a breakthrough performance for the 26-year-old Tejas, as he had lost thrice to Mohit in the ITF circuit, including recently in a tough three-setter in a Futures event in Chennai.

Tejas will challenge the wiry seventh seed Siddharth Vishwakarma in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinals will feature, top seed Vishnu Vardhan against Dalwinder Singh, V.M. Ranjeet against Kunal Anand, and Jayesh Pungliya versus Haadin Bava.

In the women’s section, Mihika Yadav survived two matchpoints to beat top seed Dhruthi Venugopal in a rain-interrupted first round match earlier in the morning.

The results: Men: Pre-quarterfinals: Vishnu Vardhan bt Paramveer Singh Bajwa 6-4, 6-3; Dalwinder Singh bt Ansu Bhuyan 6-3, 6-3; V.M. Ranjeet bt Sai Saran Reddy 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-5; Kunal Anand bt Faisal Qamar 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2; Jayesh Pungliya bt Irfan Hussain 6-2, 6-1; Haadin Bava bt Abhinav Sanjiv 6-3, 7-5; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Suresh Dakshineshwar 6-3, 6-1; Tejas Chaukulkar bt Mohit Mayur 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women: Pre-quarterfinals: Mihika Yadav bt Prathiba Narayan 6-0, 6-2; Eetee Maheta bt Neeru Rapria 6-0, 6-1; Y. Pranjala bt Aarushi Kakkar 6-1, 6-1; Jennifer Luikham bt Sai Samhitha 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3; Nidhi Chilumula bt Harsha Sai Challa 6-2, 6-2; Riya Bhatia bt Samriti Punyani 6-2, 6-1; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Himani Mor 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3; Sharrmadaa Baluu bt Shweta Rana 7-6(5), 6-4.

First round: Mihika bt Dhruthi Venugopal 7-7(3), 6-1, 7-6(3); Nidhi bt Saumya Vig 6-1, 6-0; Riya bt Pareen Shivekar 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Vaidehi bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Himani bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3, 7-5; Shweta bt Rishika Sunkara 6-0, 6-1.

Under-18: Pre-quarterfinals: Boys: B.R. Nikshep bt Rian Pandole 6-3, 6-2; Suresh Dakshineshwar bt Alex Solanki 6-4, 6-1; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-0, 6-0; Abhinav Sanjiv bt Mritunjay Badola 6-2, 6-0; Paramveer Singh Bajwa bt Rishabh Sharda 6-4, 6-2; Sanket Tomar bt Yugal Bansal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Param Pun bt Oges Theyjo 6-3, 6-4; Dhruv Sunish bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-1, 6-1.

Girls: Urmi Pandya bt Rashmikaa Shrivalli 6-3, 6-1; Lalita Devarakonda bt Lasya Patnaik 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Akanksha Bhan bt Shivani Sravya 6-4, 6-0; Jennifer Luikham bt Harsha Sai Challa 6-4, 6-4; Y. Sahaja bt Aarja Chakraborty 6-1, 6-3; Humera Shaik bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-2, 6-2; Sai Dedeepya bt Vasavi Ganesan 6-3, 6-3; Tanisha Kashyap bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 7-5, 6-3.