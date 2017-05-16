Challenger tour: Paes & Lipsky in last eight

more-in

Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky sailed into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Gregoire Barrere and Mathias Bourgue in the €106,000 Challenger on Tuesday.

Other results (all first round): $75,000 Challenger, Samarkand: Prajnesh Gunneswaran & Vishnu Vardhan bt Joris de Loore (Bel) & Aldin Setkic (Bih) 3-1 retd.; Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) 7-6(3), 3-6, [10-5].

$25,000 Futures, Wuhan: Shintaro Imai (Jpn) & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 7-6(4), 6-3. Doubles: Marcos Giron (USA) & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Soichiro Moritani & Kento Takeuchi (Jpn) 6-2, 3-6, [10-4].

$25,000 Futures, Abuja: Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Anvit Bendre 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: Haadin Bava & Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Peddro Bernardi (Bra) & Christopher Diaz-Figueroa (Gua) 6-3, 7-6(3).

$15,000 ITF Women, Vic, Spain: Maria Irigoyen (Arg) & Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) bt Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Prarthana Thombare 6-0, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Qujing, China: Meiling Wang (Chn) bt Ankita Raina 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Xinyu Gao & Xu Liu Sun (Chn) bt Emily Webley-Smith (GBr) & Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-5.