Young Davis Cupper Sumit Nagal made it to the second round with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory over Dayne Kelly of Australia in the $50,000 Challenger tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Sumit was joined by Vijay Sundar Prashanth while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sriram Balaji lost in the first round.

Vijay and Balaji, however, made the doubles quarterfinals, while Sumit in partnership with Omar Jasika of Australia was beaten by the top seeds.

The results:

$50,000 Challenger men, Canberra: First round: Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Luke Saville (Aus) 6-4, 6-2; Maverick Banes (Aus) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-5; Sumit Nagal bt Dayne Kelly (Aus) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Marc Polmans (Aus) bt Sriram Balaji 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matt Reid & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) bt Omar Jasika (Aus) & Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-1; Sriram Balaji & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Jamrmere Jenkins & Anderson Reed (US) 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

$10,000 ITF, Thu Dau Mot City, Vietnam: First round: Niki Poonacha bt Siyu Liu (Chn) 2-0 (retired); Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Congsup Congcar (Tha) 6-0, 6-3; Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Maciej Smola (Pol) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5); Rishab Agarwal bt Kittiphong Wachiramanowong (Tha) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(4).