Yuki Bhambri lost in the first round of both singles and doubles in the $100,000 men’s Challenger tennis tournament here.

Yuki played a three-setter against Daniel Nguyen of the USA in singles in only his second tournament after returning from a six-month hibernation caused by a painful “tennis elbow”.

Meanwhile, the latest entrant into the Davis Cup fold, Sumit Nagal, defeated David Gorsic of Slovenia to make the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF Futures event in Hungary.

In the ITF women’s event in Thailand, Karman Kaur Thandi defeated Katharina Lehnert of Philippines 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in two hours and 25 minutes.

Karman dropped serve seven times and broke the Filipino’s serve only six times, won 98 points to 102 by Katharina, but won the points that mattered in the end after leading 4-2 and 6-5 in the decider. Karman had eight aces and 11 doublefaults in the match.

The results:

$100,000 Challenger men, Stockton, USA: First round: Daniel Nguyen (USA) bt Yuki Bhambri 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matt Reid & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) bt John Paul Fruttero (USA) & Bhambri 6-2, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Balatonboglar, Hungary: Pre-quarterfinals: Sumit Nagal bt David Gorsic (Slo) 6-0, 6-0.

$10,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Killian Davanzo (Sui) & Lao Julien Sebaoun (Jpn) bt Akram El Sallaly (Egy) & Sagar Ahuja 6-4, 7-5.

$10,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand: Pre-quarterfinals: Karman Kaur Thandi bt Katharina Lehnert (Phi) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

$10,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: First round: Alona Fomina (Ukr) bt Ramya Natarajan 7-5, 6-1; Yasmine Wagner (Ger) bt Amreen Naaz 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Ola Abou Zekry (Egy) & Jenny Claffey (Irl) bt Victoria Ariadna Beccio (Arg) & Angella Raman 6-0, 6-0.