Australia takes 2-0 lead against USA

Grinding down: Jordan Thompson defeated Jack Sock in four sets in the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Tertius Pickard

Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson gave Australia an unexpected 2-0 lead after the first day of their Davis Cup quarterfinal against the United States in Brisbane on Friday.

The unheralded Thompson stunned World No. 15 Jack Sock in four sets in the opening rubber before Kyrgios saw off the big-serving John Isner 7-5, 7-6(5), 7-6(5).

Only 10 times in Davis Cup history has a country come back from being 0-2 down to win a tie, the most recent when Croatia recovered to beat the US at this stage last year.

“We’ve been up two-zero before and ended up losing, so we know it takes three (rubbers) and tomorrow’s a new day,” US captain Jim Courier said.

“We’re certainly not happy with the score but we’re professionals and we’ll be ready to play tomorrow.”

Kyrgios was superb against Isner, a tough opponent who has one of the biggest serves in world tennis.

The controversial Australian pushed Roger Federer to the brink in Miami last week and he carried that form into Friday’s match.

Despite a slow start when he went down 3-0 in the opening set, Kyrgios recovered quickly and was always slightly on top of Isner.

He read the American’s serve brilliantly and had the edge from the baseline, coming back from 2-5 down in the third set tiebreak to take a high quality match in two hours, 25 minutes.

The results: Quarterfinals: At Brisbane: Australia 2 leads USA 0 (Jordan Thompson bt Jack Sock 6-3, 3-6, 7-6[4], 6-4; Nick Kyrgios bt John Isner 7-5, 7-6[5], 7-6[5]).

At Rouen: France 1 leads Great Britain 0 (Lucas Pouille bt Kyle Edmund 7-5, 7-6[6], 6-3).

At Belgrade: Serbia 1 leads Spain 0 (Novak Djokovic bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2).