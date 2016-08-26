TOPICS

Top-seeded Richard Gasquet defeated French compatriot Stephane Robert in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP Tour’s Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday.

Gasquet saved seven of eight break points and broke the unseeded Robert’s serve five times in the hardcourt tournament in North Carolina.

“I’ve known Stephane for a long time now, so I know how dangerous he can be,” Gasquet said.

Lu advances

Taiwan’s Lu Yen-Hsun advanced to his fourth straight Winston-Salem quarterfinal with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

“Fortunately I played really well on game points and on break points,” Lu said.

“My serve was there when I needed it, and that helped me a lot today.”

The results:

ATP Winston-Salem tournament: Third round: Richard Gasquet bt Stephane Robert 6-1, 6-3; John Millman bt Bjorn Fratangelo 5-7, 6-0, 6-3; Lu Yen-Hsun bt Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-0; Roberto Bautista Agut bt Marcos Baghdatis 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Fernando Verdasco bt Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6(7); Viktor Troicki bt Sam Querrey 6-2, 7-6(5); Andrey Kuznetsov bt Jiri Vesely 5-5 retd.

WTA Connecticut Open: Second round: Kirsten Flipkens bt Caroline Garcia 7-6(3), 7-5; Johanna Larsson bt Shelby Rogers 7-6(1), 6-4; Roberta Vinci bt Ana Konjuh 6-2, 6-2; Petra Kvitova bt Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2.

