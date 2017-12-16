Aryan and Arjun do it again

more-in

Aryan Goveas and Arjun Kadhe clinched their second successive title, winning the $15,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament on Saturday.

The Indian pair did not drop serve in the final — the two saved two breakpoints — en route to a 6-7(1), 6-1, [10-7] victory over Oleksandr Bielinskyi of Ukraine and Roland Slobodchikov of Russia in the final.

Bielinskyi and Slobodchikov had beaten the top seeds from Poland in the super tie-break in the semifinals, but the Indian combination kept its nerve in the summit clash.

Interestingly, Aryan and Arjun had dropped only 10 games in the earlier three rounds.

It was the third title in four weeks for the 23-year-old Arjun who had won the singles crown in Vietnam.

The results:

