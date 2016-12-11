Aces meet Slammers in final

more-in

Despite a 20-24 defeat to UAE Royals on Saturday, Indian Aces advanced to Sunday’s final of the Coca Cola International Premier Tennis League here.

In a replay of the 2015 title showdown, the Aces (18 points) will take on the OUE Singapore Slammers (14).

The greying Thomas Johannson went for the corners against Mark Philippoussis.

The 2002 Australian Open champ hit two aces that caught the ‘T’ in a 6-2 win over the Aussie. ‘Scud’ did have an ace of his own, but a little too late in the day.

Kirsten Flipkens wrong-footed Ana Ivanovic time and again, going down-the-line and cross-court. The bespectacled Belgian had the early lead, saw her opponent draw level but broke away for a well-deserved win.

Credit for the best opening move of the tournament must go to Tomas Berdych. A serve swerved so viciously that it sailed into the spectators, high to the left of the court, leaving Ivan Dodig with no human chance at a play on it.

Earlier, Slammers squashed Japan Warriors 30-20, with Carlos Moya pulling off the legends rubber victory over Marat Safin.

The results: UAE Royals bt Indian Aces 24-20 (Johannson bt Philippoussis 6-2; Ivanovic lost to Flipkens 6-3; Daniel Nestor & Ivanovic bt Rohan Bopanna & Sania Mirza 6-3; Pablo Cuevas & Nestor bt Bopanna & Dodig 6-3; Berdych bt Dodig 6-3).

Singapore Slammers bt Japan Warriors 30-20 (Moya bt Safin 6-4; Kiki Bertens bt Jelena Jankovic 6-3; Marcelo Melo & Bertens bt Jean-Julien Rojer & Jankovic 6-5(1); Melo & Nick Kyrgios bt Rojer & Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3; Marcos Baghdatis bt Prajnesh 6-5(4).