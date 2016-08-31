Top-seeded Akansha Bhan of Gujarat defeated Muskan Gupta of Delhi 6-2, 6-4 in the girls’ singles second round of the Hyderabad ITF Juniors Grade IV tennis tournament at the LB Stadium SAAP Tennis Complex here on Wednesday.
The results: Second round: Singles: Girls: Akansha Bhan bt Muskan Gupta 6-2, 6-4; Aher Salsa bt Ravi Rishika 6-4, 6-3; A. Chakroborthy bt M. Vineetha 6-4, 6-1; Sravya Shivani bt M. Shaik 6-3, 6-3; Shivani Swarup Ingle bt Urmi Pandya 6-3, 6-2.
Tanisha Kashyap bt Dharna Mudaliar 6-1, 6-4; Rachna Reddy bt M. Viswanath 7-5, 7-5; R, Pratusha bt Shivani Manjana 6-3, 6-1; B. Rashmikaa Shrivalli bt M. Divya Vani 7-6(3), 6-2; Humera Shaik bt R. Ramesh Sharma 7-6(5), 6-2; Y. Sahaja bt Lasya Patnaik 6-4, 6-0; A. Shivani bt Bhakti Parwani 6-1, 6-0; Vaidhei Choudary bt Shajiya Begum 6-1, 6-2; Sai Dedeepya bt Gauri Bhagia 6-1, 7-5; Ch. Sai Harsha bt Sreeja Reddy 6-2, 6-1; Sama Satwika bt Jitasha Sastry 6-3, 6-2.
Boys: Alex Solanki bt Kevin Patel 6-2, 6-4; Rishab Sarada bt A. Rohit Krishna 6-2, 6-0; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Arjun Honnappa 6-2, 6-0; Megh Patel bt N. Golmei 6-0, 6-0; Dhruv Sunish bt Jadhav 6-1, 6-4; D. Suresh bt Mahadevan 6-2, 6-3; T. Shashank bt Satya Maran 7-5, 6-2; Aditya Vasisht bt S. Sandal 6-3, 6-0; Kabir Manrai bt S. Maker 6-4, 6-4; Sachit Sharma bt Senthil Kumar 6-3, 6-3; Siddhant Bhatia bt T. Mehra 6-2, 6-2; Parikshit Somani bt K. Sivadeep 7-6(4), 7-5; Sagar Bains bt Srivatsa Karan 6-2, 6-1; R. Srivatsa bt Mishra 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; S. Jagtiani bt Yugal Bansal 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.