Yuki Bhambri in semifinals
Hong Kong: Third seed Yuki Bhambri outplayed sixth seed Yecong He of China 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the $10,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Friday. — Sports Bureau
