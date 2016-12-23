Tennis

Yuki Bhambri in semifinals

Hong Kong: Third seed Yuki Bhambri outplayed sixth seed Yecong He of China 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the $10,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Friday. — Sports Bureau

