Yuki Bhambri clinches title

Yuki Bhambri.  

Third seed Yuki Bhambri defeated second seed Shintaro Imai of Japan 6-4, 7-5 in the final of the $10,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament here on Sunday.

Yuki converted three of the four breakpoints that he forced in the match that lasted nearly two hours, and dropped serve once.

It was the 11th singles title in the Futures circuit for Yuki, who has five Challenger titles as well.

The 24-year-old Yuki had won two Challenger titles last year en route to reaching a career-best rank of 88.

However, a painful tennis-elbow took him away from the professional circuit for most of the season this year and forced him to miss three Grand Slams after he had competed at the Australian Open without any preparation. — Sports Bureau

