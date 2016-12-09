Warriors best Royals

lone WIN: UAE Royals’s Ana Ivanovic had the measure of Japan Warriors’s Kurumi Nara in the International Premier Tennis League in Hyderabad on Friday.

Japan Warriors distanced itself further from last placed UAE Royals, registering a 25-20 victory, in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday evening.

For the vanquished team, Tomas Berdych raised hopes, claiming the shootout against Fernando Verdasco 6-5, the former first to reach 7 after the duo was level at 5-5.

Fatigue got the better of the Czech, who slipped from the top 10 rankings for the first time in 330 weeks in October. The 2010 Wimbledon finalist however lost the next game to Verdasco, who cracked the top 10 in both singles and doubles, the Spaniard holding his nerve to secure his side a win in over-time.

In the opening tie featuring the legends, Goran Ivanisevic for the Royals, displayed the panache patent to left-handers but in patches, simply not enough to stop Marat Safin’s sustained onslaught.

The Moscow native attributed his win to increasing comfort on court after a long lay-off that even saw him foray into politics in Russia.

Repeatedly wrong-footing Kurumi Nara of the Warriors, Ana Ivanovic recorded a facile 6-1 win in a mere 19 minutes.

The results: Japan Warriors 25 bt UAE Royals 20 (Marat Safin bt Goran Ivanisevic 6-3, Kurumi Nara lost to Ana Ivanovic 1-6, Jean-Julien Rojer & Jelena Jankovic bt Dabiel Nestor & Ivanovic 6-5, Rojer & Fernando Verdasco bt Tomas Berdych & Pablo Cuevas 6-0, Verdasco bt Berdych 6-6, in over-time).