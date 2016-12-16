Vishwakarma in final

more-in

RAIPUR: Siddharth Vishwakarma stayed on course in his hunt for the title as he overwhelmed Shaikh Abdullah for the loss of two games in the semifinnals of the Gondwana Cup Rs. 500,000 AITA men’s ranking tennis tournament at the VIP’s Club on Friday.

After having tackled three-setters in the earlier three rounds, this was some relief for the top- seeded left-hander before his final clash with Faisal Qamar.

The fourth-seeded Faisal, who has also had a tough journey in the tournament as he negotiated two three-setters along the way, had it relatively easy in the semifinals as second seed Anvit Bendre conceded the match after losing the first set in the tie-breaker owing to a painful right heel.

In the doubles final, Yash Yadav and Rithvik Anand prevailed over Abdullah and Osama Shaik 10-4 in the super tie-break.

The results: Singles (semifinals): Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Shaikh Abdullah 6-0, 6-2; Faisal Qamar bt Anvit Bendre 7-6(2) conceded.

Doubles (final): Yash Yadav & Rithvik Anand bt Abdullah & Osama Shaik 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.