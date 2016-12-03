Vijay, Ranjeet in final

more-in

It will be a battle between two former National champions when Vijay Kannan and V.M. Ranjeet meet in the men’s final of the State Bank of Patiala National grass court tennis championship at the Chandigarh Club on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Ranjeet had tamed Suraj Prabodh 7-6(1), 6-2 in the semifinals. The 36-year-old Vijay had little to do after top-seed Dalwinder Singh, suffering from a painful inflammation of the abdomen, gave a walkover.

It’s Nidhi vs Riya

In the women’s section, third seed Nidhi Chilumula recovered from a demoralising start to down second seed Sai Samhitha 0-6, 6-2, 6-1. She will challenge reigning National hard court champion and top seed Riya Bhatia, who outclassed surprise semifinalist Aarushi Kakkar.

The results:

Men (semifinals): Vijay Kannan w/o. Dalwinder Singh; V.M. Ranjeet bt Suraj Prabodh 7-6(1), 6-2. Doubles (finals): Armaan Bhatia & Ishaque Eqbal bt Param Pun & Hardeep Singh Sandhu 6-3, 6-4.

Women (semifinals): Riya Bhatia bt Aarushi Kakkar 6-0, 6-0; Nidhi Chilumula bt Sai Samhitha 0-6, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (final): Sai & Amrita Mukherjee bt Nidhi & Moulika Ram 6-2, 6-1.