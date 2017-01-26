Tennis

Venus vanquishes Vandeweghe to reach Australian Open final

Williams reached the finals of the Australian Open 14 years after she lost her first to Serena in 2003.  

more-in

Venus Williams drew on the experience of 73 grand slam campaigns to come from a set down for a 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 victory over fellow American Coco Vandeweghe on Thursday to set up a possible Australian Open final against her sister Serena.

The 36-year-old sealed the win when Vandeweghe went long after 146 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach her second Melbourne Park final, 14 years after she lost her first to Serena in 2003.

Vandeweghe, riding a huge wave of confidence after reaching the last four at a grand slam for the first time, clinched a tight first set on a tiebreaker but was able to convert only one of 13 break points over the contest.

Six-time champion Serena Williams faces Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the second semi-final later on Thursday looking to set up a ninth grand slam final between the American sisters.

Post a Comment
More In Tennis
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2017 4:19:10 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/Venus-vanquishes-Vandeweghe-to-reach-Australian-Open-final/article17096771.ece

© The Hindu