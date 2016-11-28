Top seed Dalwinder made to sweat

more-in

Top seed Dalwinder Singh was stretched by Arnav Alok Goel before he prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the State of Patiala National grass court tennis championship here on Monday.

Dalwinder will face another strong player Sivadeep Kosaraju in the next round.

Sivadeep also had to negotiate a tough qualifier Mohit Bhardwaj 7-5, 7-5 in his first round, and thus would be better prepared for the top seed.

Irfan, Siddarth upset

While former National champion and fourth seed Vijay Kannan cruised into the second round for the loss of four games, sixth seed Irfan Hussain and seventh seed Siddarth Ponnala were shown the door by Jatinn Dhaiya and Tejas Chaukulkar respectively.

In the women’s section, top seed Riya Bhatia outplayed lucky loser Priyanka Rodricks for the loss of one game and will face Jitasha Shastri in the pre-quarterfinals.

Third seed Nidhi Chilumula also sailed into the pre-quarterfinals with an easy win victory against qualifier Shruti Gupta.

The results (first round):

Men: Dalwinder Singh bt Arnav Alok Goel 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; Sivadeep Kosaraju bt Mohit Bhardwaj 7-5, 7-5; Param Pun bt Rohit Rampuria 6-1, 6-1; Abhimansu Borthakur bt Jagmeet Singh 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2; Vijay Kannan bt Nihit Rawal 6-2, 6-2; Yugal Bansal bt Ajay Pruthvi 6-3, 6-3; Sathyaraj Ravishankar bt Nitin Gunduboina 6-3, 6-0; Jatin Dhaiya bt Irfan Hussain 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Tejas Chaukulkar bt Siddarth Ponnala 6-0, 6-1; Ranjeet Singh bt Eklavya Singh 6-3, 5-7, 6-0; Saurav Sukul bt Armaan Bhatia 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5); Suraj Prabodh bt Archit Jain 1-6, 6-2, 6-0; Faisal Qamar bt Isshaque Eqball 6-2, 6-4; Shahbaaz Khan bt Hardeep Singh Sandhu 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Jaydeep Chudasama bt Yuvraj Singh 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3); V.M. Ranjeet bt Vilasier Khate 6-1, 6-2.

Women: Riya Bhatia bt Priyanka Rodricks 6-0, 6-1; Jitasha Shastri bt Himanshika 6-4, 6-3; Sara Yadav bt Gayatri Kumaraiah 6-3, 6-4; Samriti Punyani bt Ashpreet Bajwa 6-4, 6-4; Prakriti Banwani bt Harleen Kaur 6-3, 6-4; Amrita Mukherjee bt Vibhasree Gowda 6-1, 6-1; Nidhi Chilumula bt Shruti Gupta 6-1, 6-2. — Sports Bureau