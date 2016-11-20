Tennis

Title for Vishnu Vardhan

GUWAHATI: Top-seeded Vishnu Vardhan beat Suraj Prabodh 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the $7,500 Asian Tour tennis tournament here on Saturday.

Vishnu, who dropped 17 games in all in four rounds, collected the

winner’s cheque of $1,200. The runner-up, the unseeded Suraj Prabodh, who beat second- seeded Mohit Mayur and third-seeded Niki Poonacha along the way, won $900.

The results (final): Vishnu Vardhan bt Suraj Prabodh 6-2, 6-4.

Semifinals: Vishnu Vardhan bt Kunal Anand 6-0, 6-3; Prabodh bt Niki Poonacha 6-4, 6-3.

Quarterfinals: Vishnu Vardhan bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-2, 6-1; Kunal Anand bt Arnav Alok Goel 6-3, 6-2; Poonacha bt Parikshit Somani 6-1, 6-2; Prabodh bt Mohit Mayur 5-2 (retd.). — Special Correspondent

