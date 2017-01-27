Tanish fights back from the brink

more-in

INDORE: Tanisha Kashyap fought back from the brink of elimination to beat Vineetha Mummadi 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-0 in the girls’ semifinals of the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club Complex on Friday.

In the final, Tanisha will play fifth seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa who sustained her good run and beat third seed Shivani Ingle in straight sets.

Shivani, however, had the joy of winning the doubles title along with Vaidehi Chaudhari at the expense of Sravya Shivani and Tanisha.

In the boys’ section, Karan Srivastava won a three-setter against Shashank Theertha to set up a title clash against Dipin Wadhwa.

Shashank managed to win the doubles title with Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli.

The results: Boys: Semifinals: Karan Srivastava bt Shashank Theertha 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-1; Dipin Wadhwa bt Drona Walia 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles: Final: Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Shashank bt Megh Bhargav Patel & Atharva Sharma 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Girls: Semifinals: Tanisha Kashyap bt Vineetha Mummadi 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-0; Shrivalli Rashmikaa bt Shivani Ingle 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Final: Vaidehi Chaudhari & Shivani bt Sravya Shivani & Tanisha 7-5, 6-2.