: The towering Suresh Dhakshineswar took another small step, as he clinched the boys’ title in the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dhruv Sunish at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The results (finals): Boys: Suresh Dhakshineswar bt Dhruv Sunish 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Girls: Eunhye Lee (Kor) bt Rika Tanaka (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4.