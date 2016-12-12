Slammers wins IPTL ’16

more-in

OUE Singapore Slammers trounced Indian Aces 30-14, winning every rubber in the final of the Coca Cola-International Premier Tennis League here on Sunday.

In the legends’ match, Carlos Moya epitomised economy of effort against a power-driven Mark Philippoussis. Diagonal drops wrong-footed the Australian time and again. While ‘Scud’ had a treble of aces, Moya had a superior first-serve percentage.

A mere pump of the fist was Moya’s expression of exultation for some extraordinary winners, as the majestic Majorcan went on to win after getting the decisive break in the third game.

Then Kiki Bertens demolished Kirsten Flipkens; Sania Mirza, who stepped up as substitute in the last game, could not avert a 6-3 defeat.

Broken in the fourth, Marcos Baghdatis exacted revenge in the next and never looked back against Feliciano Lopez. If the Cypriot was a tad erratic in the early stages, he more than made up for it with some feather-touch drops that left the Spanish southpaw with nary a chance.

The result: Final: Singapore Slammers bt Indian Aces 30-14 (Carlos Moya bt Mark Philippoussis 6-4; Kiki Bertens bt Kirsten Flipkens 6-3; Marelo Melo & Bertens bt Ivan Dodig & Sania Mirza 6-1; Melo & Nick Kyrgios bt Dodig & Feliciano Lopez 6-2, Marcos Baghdatis bt Lopez 6-4).