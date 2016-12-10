Siddanth, Mihika win

more-in

PUNE: Siddanth Banthia and Mihika Yadav won the boys’ and girls’ singles titles respectively in the ITF junior tennis championships, organised at the Balewadi complex tennis courts here on Saturday.

While Siddanth beat Aditya Vashista 6-4, 7-6(2) for his first grade 3 ITF junior title, Mihika beat South Korean Sohyun Park 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-3 for her third title in 2016, having won two Malaysian events earlier.

The champions gained 60 ITF points while the runners-up got 45. Both singles champions have confirmed berths in the Australian Open junior 2017 main draw.

The results (finals): Boys: Siddhant Banthia (Ind) bt Aditya Vashistha (Ind) 6-4, 7-6(2).

Girls: Mihika Yadav (Ind) bt Sohyun Park (South Korea) 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-3. — — Sports Bureau