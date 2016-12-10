Tennis

Siddanth, Mihika win

more-in

PUNE: Siddanth Banthia and Mihika Yadav won the boys’ and girls’ singles titles respectively in the ITF junior tennis championships, organised at the Balewadi complex tennis courts here on Saturday.

While Siddanth beat Aditya Vashista 6-4, 7-6(2) for his first grade 3 ITF junior title, Mihika beat South Korean Sohyun Park 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-3 for her third title in 2016, having won two Malaysian events earlier.

The champions gained 60 ITF points while the runners-up got 45. Both singles champions have confirmed berths in the Australian Open junior 2017 main draw.

The results (finals): Boys: Siddhant Banthia (Ind) bt Aditya Vashistha (Ind) 6-4, 7-6(2).

Girls: Mihika Yadav (Ind) bt Sohyun Park (South Korea) 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-3. — — Sports Bureau

Post a Comment
More In Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2016 9:11:39 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/Siddanth-Mihika-win/article16789729.ece

© The Hindu