Ramkumar triumphs

Top seed Ramkumar Ramanathan beat second seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the $10,000 Futures tournament here on Saturday.

The 249th ranked Ramkumar got his serve broken twice initially, but got both back, including when Ofner served for the first set at 5-4.

Ramkumar then won seven of the next eight games to gain a stranglehold over the proceedings.

The 22-year-old Ramkumar converted four of 10 breakpoints he had in the match to close things out in an hour and 11 minutes.

It was the second singles title this season — and 13th overall — for the Chennai-based Ramkumar on the professional circuit.