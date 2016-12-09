Tennis

Ramkumar in final

Doha: Top seed Ramkumar Ramanathan cut short qualifier Mattheiu Roy’s fine run with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the semifinals of the $10,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.

In the doubles semifinals, Ramkumar and Kevin Lynch of the US were beaten 12-10 in the super tie-break, after they had survived three matchpoints.

The results (semifinals): $10,000 ITF men, Doha: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Matthieu Roy (Fra) 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Baptiste Crepatte & Quentin Folliot (Fra) bt Kevin Lynch (US) & Ramkumar 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

$10,000 ITF, Cairo: Doubles: Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood bt Alexander Igoshin & Yan Sabanin (Rus) 7-6(5), 6-3.

$10,000 ITF, Jakarta: Doubles: Yunseong Chung (Kor) & Shintaro Imai (Jpn) bt Karol Drzewiecki (Pol) & Sasi Kumar Mukund 7-6(3), 3-6, 10-3.

