Tennis

Ramkumar advances

more-in

Doha: Top seed Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Mateusz Terczynski of Poland 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the $10,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament in Qatar on Wednesday.

Riya Bhatia, a double national champion this season, continued with her good run in Djibouti and made the quarterfinals, dropping just two games to Shufaa Changawa Ruwia of Kenya, after a bye in the first round.

The results: $10,000 ITF, Cairo: Men: First round: Ivan Nedelko (Rus) bt P.C. Vignesh 6-3, 6-0; Chandril Sood bt Milan Drinic (Srb) 7-5, 6-2; Laslo Urrutia Fuentes (Chi) bt Haadin Bava 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: First round: Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vignesh bt Denys Gevel & Oleg Koval (Ukr) 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; Petro Miki (Gre) & Arpit Sharma bt Yuvraj Chaudhary & Dinesh Chandra Suyal 6-0, 6-0; Chandril & Lakshit Sood bt Yuri Dzhavakian (Ukr) & Ann Wojcik (Pol) 6-0, 6-1.

Women: First round: Madison Bourguignon (US) bt Meenal Maharwal 6-0, 6-1; Yulia Starodubtsewa (Ukr) bt Bhuvana Kalva 6-4, 6-3.

$10,000 ITF, Doha: Second round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Mateusz Terczynski (Pol) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: First round: Kevin Lynch (US) & Ramkumar bt Geoffrey Blancaneauz & Ugo Humbert (Fra) 7-5, 3-6, 12-10.

$10,000 ITF women, Gabode, Djibouti: First round: Shivika Burman bt Warona Mdlulwa (RSA) 6-0, 6-3; Riya Bhatia bt Shufaa Changawa Ruwia (Ken) 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Semifinals: Margarita Lazareva (Rus) & Riya Bhatia bt Phillis Vaneburg (Ned) & Shivika 6-2, 6-4. — Sports Bureau

Post a Comment
More In Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 9:36:38 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/Ramkumar-advances/article16805798.ece

© The Hindu