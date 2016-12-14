Ramkumar advances

more-in

Doha: Top seed Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Mateusz Terczynski of Poland 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the $10,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament in Qatar on Wednesday.

Riya Bhatia, a double national champion this season, continued with her good run in Djibouti and made the quarterfinals, dropping just two games to Shufaa Changawa Ruwia of Kenya, after a bye in the first round.

The results: $10,000 ITF, Cairo: Men: First round: Ivan Nedelko (Rus) bt P.C. Vignesh 6-3, 6-0; Chandril Sood bt Milan Drinic (Srb) 7-5, 6-2; Laslo Urrutia Fuentes (Chi) bt Haadin Bava 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: First round: Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vignesh bt Denys Gevel & Oleg Koval (Ukr) 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; Petro Miki (Gre) & Arpit Sharma bt Yuvraj Chaudhary & Dinesh Chandra Suyal 6-0, 6-0; Chandril & Lakshit Sood bt Yuri Dzhavakian (Ukr) & Ann Wojcik (Pol) 6-0, 6-1.

Women: First round: Madison Bourguignon (US) bt Meenal Maharwal 6-0, 6-1; Yulia Starodubtsewa (Ukr) bt Bhuvana Kalva 6-4, 6-3.

$10,000 ITF, Doha: Second round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Mateusz Terczynski (Pol) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: First round: Kevin Lynch (US) & Ramkumar bt Geoffrey Blancaneauz & Ugo Humbert (Fra) 7-5, 3-6, 12-10.

$10,000 ITF women, Gabode, Djibouti: First round: Shivika Burman bt Warona Mdlulwa (RSA) 6-0, 6-3; Riya Bhatia bt Shufaa Changawa Ruwia (Ken) 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Semifinals: Margarita Lazareva (Rus) & Riya Bhatia bt Phillis Vaneburg (Ned) & Shivika 6-2, 6-4. — Sports Bureau