Fourth seed Aleksandr Nedovyesov proved too strong for Prajnesh Gunneswaran with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the quarterfinals of the $50,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Prajnesh had opened well by beating the former World No. 33 Andrey Golubev in the first round.

The results: $50,000 Challenger, Astana, Kazakhstan (quarterfinals): Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2, 6-3.