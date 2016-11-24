Only two of top-25 line-up for grass-court National

more-in

NEW DELHI: At the end of a hectic season, the players are busy taking a short vacation and preparing for the next season. That is perhaps one major reason as to why only two of the top-25 men’s players figure in the acceptance list of the National grass court tennis championship to be played at the Chandigarh Club from Monday.

However, the Indian women, starved of competition, will make it a relatively more exciting affair, spearheaded by the newly crowned national hard court champion Riya Bhatia.

The women’s field will also have other leading players like Sri Vaishnavi Peddi Reddy, Sai Samhitha, Nidhi Chilumula, Shivika Burman, Samriti Punyani and Amrita Mukherjee.

Of course, only four of the top-15 women players will be in action, more because of the lack of substantial reward, as the total prize money will only be ₹5,00,000.

That is in stark contrast to the Fenesta National championship which offered ₹10,00,000 just for the men’s and women’s singles winners and runners-up. Both the champions were presented an equal prize money of ₹3 lakh each.

After being hosted in Kolkata for the last few years, the National grass court championship has moved out to another Davis Cup venue — the Chandigarh Club had hosted the tie against Korea.

It was at this venue that Mahesh Bhupathi started his national campaign by winning the men’s title in 1994. In fact, the finals were played at the CLTA Stadium which had super-fast grass courts in those days.

With so many international events round the year, the national championships have been reduced to serving as a suitable platform for the next rung of players.

The presence of three former national champions — V.M. Ranjeet, Vinod Sridhar and Vijay Kannan, and the surprise absence of another wily champion Nitten Kirrtane — should make it an interesting challenge for the aspirants spearheaded by the young Dalwinder Singh of Punjab.

The qualifying events will be played over the weekend. The main draw will have one berth for a “special exempt” and the rest will be filled by eight qualifiers, in the absence of any room for wild cards as per the domestic rules.

The qualifying event will have slots for four wild cards, which will allow local aspirants to check the quality of their game.