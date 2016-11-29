Online ticket sales for Chennai Open from Wednesday

more-in

Ticket sales for the Aircel Chennai Open tennis tournament will start on December 1, with a flat 10 per cent discount on season tickets for all seven days of the tournament.

This offer can be availed on aircelchennaiopen.org and get2thegames.com.

Box office sales at the venue will begin on December 23 along with ticket redemption for online purchases.

Day tickets can be bought online 24 hours prior to each match day or at the venue on match days.

Pocket-friendly offers

There will be pocket-friendly offers for school and college students.

Special bronze, silver and gold packages are on offer for corporates and academies.

The organisers have a reward scheme for season ticketers to certain stands, with five winners getting exclusive invitations for the after-match party at a premier hotel in Chennai.

A few select winners will stand a chance to win autographed tennis balls and photo frames.