On the line

Casper Ruud (Norway)

1. What are your expectations from Chennai Open and the crowd here?

For now, I am just focussing on my first match and trying to get that first win. I know there are a lot of good players here and I hope to put up a good fight. As far as the crowd is concerned, I know India is a massive country, so a lot of people are going to turn up. I hope the crowd motivates me and helps me out a bit.

2. What is it like to be the youngest player in the tournament?

It’s no different than being the oldest player in the tournament. All of them are here to play good tennis; they’ll be as excited, as passionate.

All of them are happy to be here. I don’t think it matters too much.

3. What are your goals for 2017?

I want to be among the top 100. I know it’s not going to be easy, but it won’t be impossible either.

4. Is there any experience that you want to indulge in while you are here?

My coach was telling me about a temple; we’ll be going there, and of course, the beach.

5. What’s on your shopping list?

Lots of sunscreen.

6. Norway is known for its music, so what are some of your current favourites?

I love Kygo. I have a separate playlist of his music and keep listening to it over and over. But the one song that I can’t stop listening to right now is ‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd.

Aljaz Bedene

(Slovenian but representing Britain this year)

1. What are your preparations for the upcoming season?

I ended 2016 early; it wasn’t a particularly good year for me. I took extra time to train hard. I had my coaches and physios travel with me. That helped a lot.

2. What are your expectations from Chennai Open?

I hope to do well; to be honest, I am looking to win, because this is my first tournament of 2017 after months of practice and I am feeling determined.

3. What kind of reception are you expecting from the crowd here?

I love India. The audience here is lively. This is my fifth year in India, so I am hoping that the audience is familiar with me, and support me.

4. What’s on your shopping list?

This is my second year in Chennai and I actually went to a mall recently and bought a bunch of clothes. It’s a lot cheaper than the U.K.

Damir (Bosnia)

1. You have acted in two movies. How did those offers come through, and what made you accept them?

There was an audition in my school for a movie and I randomly attended it. I got a part in one and soon, another followed. I had more offers coming my way, but I had to drop them because I was playing serious tennis by then.

2. What’s harder: playing tennis or acting?

Playing tennis, because I have to stay more committed and focussed.

3. Tell us about your preparations for this season.

I have been practising hard. Before coming to Chennai, I was in Dubai for 10 days to practise with my fellow players and get used to the weather.

4. Will you continue acting?

I hope I get some offers when I am done with tennis.

5. Is there any experience that you wish to indulge in while here?

I was here three years ago but I didn’t have an opportunity to go around the city, but this time I will. I know Chennai is a much bigger city than any we have in Bosnia, so I am really looking forward to exploring it.

6. What’s on your shopping list?

I just came back from Dubai. I am sorted. I don’t think I’ll be shopping for months.