New Zealand wins doubles contest; India leads 2-1

New Zealand's Artem Sitak, left, and Michael Venus celebrate a point against India's Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan during their Davis Cup tennis Asia/Oceania Group I tie in Pune on Saturday.

What a match it turned out to be with both sides playing some excellent tennis. But New Zealand held their never at crucial junctures particularly in the fourth game and won the doubles contest.

Tomorrow two reverse singles will be crucial and hopefully India can make it to the next grade as both Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar played excellently on the opening day.

New Zealand won the doubles contest 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Venus to serve for the match, a long shot make it 15-0 in favour of India. Kiwis easily makes it 15-15. What a shot from Venus and it is 30-15. Once again a bad shot from Vishnu to make it 40-15 and it is match point for New Zealand. Still a set point 40-30. What a match with some excellent tennis from both side especially New Zealand. New Zealand wins the doubles contest. India still leads 2-1.

It is indeed an excruciating contest between these two sides. Can Kiwis break Paes serve and win the doubles contest? Paes to serve, A double fault makes it 15-0 for the New Zealand. They are on a roll now to make it 30-0. Two points away from winning this doubles contest. A wide shot from Sitak makes it 30-15. Excellent from Paes to make it 30-all. Another excellent display from Paes see India take a 40-30 lead. A long shot from Vishnu makes it deuce. The Kiwis are putting pressure on Paes and Vishnu. Another long shot from Vishnu makes it match point for kiwis. Paes holds his nerve and it is deuce again. It is now advantage-India in the eighth game of the fourth set. Kiwis plays well to make it deuce again. What a contest this is turning out to be. Paes make it advantage-India again. Paes holds his serve and it is 5-3.

Sitak to serve, a long shot from Paes makes it 15-0 for Kiwis. Another good rally makes it 30-0 for New Zealand. Vishnu does well to make it 30-15. Kiwis make it 40-15. Excellent from the New Zealanders and it is 5-2 in the fourth set.

Can Vishnu hold his serve? Kiwis make it 15-0. Vishnu shot makes it 15-15 for India. Vishnu wide-angled serve makes it 30-15. Excellent shot from Paes and it is 40-15. A wide shot from Vishnu make it 40-30. Very bad shot from Vishnu. It is deuce now. Vishnu held his nerve and it is advantage India. Vishnu holds his serve and it is 4-2 in the fourth set.

Venus serves, easily makes it 15-0 what a volley from Sitak. A wide shot from Vishnu makes it 30-0. Double fault makes it 30-15. Paes makes it 30-30. Venus holds and it is 4-1 for Kiwis. These two New Zealanders are on a roll after losing the first set.

Paes to serve, it is 15-0 for India. easily makes it 30-0. Another volley from both the side but Paes does it well to make it 40-0 for India. double fault from Paes and it is 40-15. Paes makes it 3-1.

New Zealand have taken a quick 2-0 lead in the fourth set. Kiwis are pouncing on the Indians and they are playing excellent tennis. Kiwis are 3-0 in the fourth set.

Again an opportunity for India to break Sitak serve and take the third set. Excellent from Sitak who serves deep to make it 30-0. Sitak makes it 40-0 by serving wide of Leander Paes. Excellent return from Vishnu makes it 40-15. It is tie-break in the third set. 6-6. Vishnu serves, excellent from both Paes and Vishnu and take initial lead in the tie-break. Venus serves, and equals 1-1. New Zealand 2-1 lead in the tie-break. Paes to serve, he easily makes 2-2. A good serve from Paes makes it 3-2 for India in the tie-break. Sitak to serve for Kiwis, easily makes it 3-3. Sitak makes it 4-3 for Kiwis in the tie-break. Vishnu to serve, a superb ace and it is 4-4. First break in this set and gives a chance for Kiwis to take the third set. It is 5-4. Venus serves, A double fault and it is 5-5. Excellent wide serve and Kiwis take 6-5 lead in the tie-break. Paes to serve, and makes it 6-6. What a serve from the old war-horse. Kiwis break Paes serve and it is 7-6 for them. New Zealand takes third set.

The old war-horse Leander Paes serves now. Excellent shot from Vishnu to make 30-15 for India. Beautiful shot from Vishnu to make 40-15 for India. Paes holds his serve and it is 6-5 for India.

'It is now upto the Indian pair to break the Kiwis serve and take the set. Venus to serve the 10th game of the third set. Excellent point for India. Good comeback from Kiwis to make 15-15. An unforced error see Kiwis take 30-15 lead. New Zealand makes it 40-15. Excellent from Venus and Sitak to make it 5-5.

Vishnu Vardhan to serve for the crucial game now. Vishnu easily holds the serve and India leads third set 5-4.

Artem Sitak to serve for New Zealand. Sitak easily holds his serve and it is now 4-4.

Leander Paes to serve. Despite losing first point, Paes held his nerve and it is 4-3.

The capacity crowd is enjoying every minute of the game. Venus serves. New Zealand does well to hold serve and it is 3-3.

Can Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan break the New Zealand serve to give India the crucial lead in the third set?

Vishnu holds his serve and India leads 3-2.

It is 2-2 in the third set. It is understood New Zealand will not allow Indians to have a cake walk.

In the third set, the Indian doubles pair played to lead 2-1.

New Zealand doubles pair of Artem Sitak and Michael Venus bounced back in the second set against the Indian doubles pair of Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Davis cup in Pune on Saturday.

The Indian pair won the first set 6-3 while New Zealand won the second in the identical margin of 6-3.