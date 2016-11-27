Myneni, Ruud get Chennai Open wildcards

more-in

India No. 1 Saketh Myneni, and up-and-coming Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud have been offered the last two wildcards for the upcoming Aircel Chennai Open.

Ramkumar Ramanathan was handed the first on Wednesday.

Four more players will enter the field through the qualifying rounds.

Myneni, who is currently ranked 194, will make his fourth straight appearance at the event. “I am thrilled to get a wildcard entry for the event so early. I have enough time to prepare for it now,” he said.

“This is India’s biggest tennis tournament, and I love the atmosphere at the SDAT Stadium.”

The 17-year-old Ruud started the year as junior World No. 1, and shifted focus to the senior Futures circuit. He won his first title at Paguera, Spain, in February.

He made four finals after that and won one of them. Two months ago, he won his first Challenger title at Copa Sevilla in his maiden attempt, becoming the fourth youngest player to win the title on debut at that level.