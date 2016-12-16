more-in

CHANDIGARH: It was a mixed bag for Shashikant Rajput as he won the under-18 boys title but lost the under-16 final in the AITA Championship Series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex here on Friday.

Shashikant defeated Bhupender Dahiya in three sets for the u-18 title.

However, he could not assert himself as the top seed in the u-16 event and lost to fourth seed Krishan Hooda in straight sets.

It was almost a similar story in the girls event as Bhakti Shah won the u-16 title as the top seed and lost the u-18 title fight against top seed Kaavya Sawhney.

Ms. Bhupender Banta Singh, Executive member, CLTA, presented the prizes.

The results (finals):

Boys, u-18: Shashikant Rajput bt Bhupender Dahiya 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3; U-16: Krishan Hooda bt Shashikant Rajput 7-5, 6-4.

Girls, u-18: Kaavya Sawhney bt Bhakti Shah 6-4, 6-3; U-16: Bhakti Shah bt Srishti Dhir 6-4, 6-4. — Sports Bureau