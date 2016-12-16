Tennis

Mixed bag for Shashikant Rajput

more-in

CHANDIGARH: It was a mixed bag for Shashikant Rajput as he won the under-18 boys title but lost the under-16 final in the AITA Championship Series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex here on Friday.

Shashikant defeated Bhupender Dahiya in three sets for the u-18 title.

However, he could not assert himself as the top seed in the u-16 event and lost to fourth seed Krishan Hooda in straight sets.

It was almost a similar story in the girls event as Bhakti Shah won the u-16 title as the top seed and lost the u-18 title fight against top seed Kaavya Sawhney.

Ms. Bhupender Banta Singh, Executive member, CLTA, presented the prizes.

The results (finals):

Boys, u-18: Shashikant Rajput bt Bhupender Dahiya 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3; U-16: Krishan Hooda bt Shashikant Rajput 7-5, 6-4.

Girls, u-18: Kaavya Sawhney bt Bhakti Shah 6-4, 6-3; U-16: Bhakti Shah bt Srishti Dhir 6-4, 6-4. — Sports Bureau

Post a Comment
More In Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 9:40:43 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/Mixed-bag-for-Shashikant-Rajput/article16861786.ece

© The Hindu