Karunuday and Yuki advance

Karunuday Singh. File Photo   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Karunuday Singh defeated Japanese qualifier Kazuma Kawachi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the $10,000 ITF Futures tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

He joined third seed Yuki Bhambri, who had earlier accounted for Rhett Purcell of Great Britain for the loss of four games.

In the ITF event in Hua Hin, Thailand, Rishabh Agarwal, the only player in the main draw as a direct entrant, lost to Yuichi Ito of Japan 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

The results: $10,000 ITF, Hong Kong: First round: Jack Wong (HKg) bt Koonwar Gupta 6-1, 6-2; Karunuday Singh bt Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) 7-5, 6-2; Yuki Bhambri bt Rhett Purcell (GBr) 6-3, 6-1.

$10,000 ITF, Hua Hin, Thailand: First round: Yuichi Ito (Jpn) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-3, 7-5. — Sports Bureau

