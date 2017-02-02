It should be Paes’ call on retirement: Anand Amritraj

Leander Paes and Anand Amritraj during a practice session ahead of the Davis Cup tie against New Zealand in Pune. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Backing his senior player Leander Paes to the hilt, India’s outgoing Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj said on Thursday that the tennis star should be the only one to take a call on his future as a player.

“He should continue to play as long as he wants to play. No one should tell anyone else (On when to retire) and as long as he is fit enough to play, it should be his call on retirement from Davis Cup or tennis altogether. (Roger) Federer said the same thing. (But in) Davis Cup the selection committee decides on the team,” said Amritaj ahead of India’s Asia-Oceania Group I Cup tie against New Zealand commencing in Pune on Thursday.

There have been reports that the All India Tennis Association would like to inject fresh blood into the team at the cost of Paes who is 43-year-old and plays only doubles.

A top office bearer of the AITA echoed similar sentiments and said it will all depend on Paes’s rankings and who else is available to play.

“It all depends on his ranking and who all are available. It’s wrong to write him off,” the official said when asked whether the Cup tie could be the last for Paes.

Meanwhile Amritraj, who will give way to Mahesh Bhupathi after the tie against New Zealand, said it the AITA that should answer why he was shown the door while coach Zeeshan Ali continues.

“About the selection of captain and coach you have to check with AITA. They decided to keep one and change one. It’s their call,” he said.