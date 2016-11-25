IPTL in Hyderabad

more-in

Hyderabad will host the third leg of the third edition of the Coca-Cola International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here from December 9 to 11, according to Telanga IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the State tennis association president. The final is slated to be played on December 11.

Rama Rao, speaking to the media, in the presence of IPTL director Mahesh Bhupathi, said he had requested Bhupathi to consider Hyderabad as one of the venues and was glad that it had been accepted.

“We take pride in hosting this mega tennis event featuring some of the top 30 players,” the IT minister said.

Bhupathi said the first leg will be held in Tokyo (Dec. 2-4), followed by Singapore (Dec. 6-8) before reaching Hyderabad.

Though the list of players did not mention Roger Federer, Bhupathi said the Swiss legend would be present.

The tickets for the league will be available on kyazoonga.com from November 25.

The teams:

Japan Warriors: Kei Nishikori, Fernando Verdasco, Kurumi Nara, Jelena Jankovic, Fernando Gonzalez, Marat Safin and Jean-Julien Rojer.

UAE Royals: Tomas Berdych, Pablo Cuevas, Ana Ivanovic, Thomas Johansson and Daniel Nestor.

Singapore Slammers: Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios, Marcos Baghdatis, Kiki Bertens, Carlos Moya and Marcelo Melo.

Indian Aces: Feliciano Lopez, Ivan Dodig, Eugenie Bouchard, Thomas Enqvist, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.