Gasanova outwits Zeel

SOLAPUR: Sec ond seed Anasatasia Gasanova proved too smart for Zeel Desai as the Russian scored a 7-5, 7-5 victory in the semifinals of the $10,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Friday.

In a battle that lasted two hours and 14 minutes, the 17-year-old Zeel had her chances. She led 5-4 in the first set before losing steam in the last three games.

In the second she did well to break back when the Russian was serving for the match at 5-4, but Zeel was unable to stretch the fight any further.

A dozen doublefaults troubled Zeel, even though her opponent was equally struggling with nine doublefaults. Zeel converted five of 11 breakpoints while the Russian broke serve seven times.

The results:

Singles (semifinals): Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Chieh-Yu Hsu (Tpe) 6-0, 6-3; Anastasia Gasanova (Rus) bt Zeel Desai 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles (final): Gasanova & Sviatlana Pirazhenka (Blr) bt Ola Abou Zekry (Egy) & Anastasia Pribylova (Rus) 6-4, 7-5.