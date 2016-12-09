Tennis

Gasanova outwits Zeel

more-in

SOLAPUR: Sec ond seed Anasatasia Gasanova proved too smart for Zeel Desai as the Russian scored a 7-5, 7-5 victory in the semifinals of the $10,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Friday.

In a battle that lasted two hours and 14 minutes, the 17-year-old Zeel had her chances. She led 5-4 in the first set before losing steam in the last three games.

In the second she did well to break back when the Russian was serving for the match at 5-4, but Zeel was unable to stretch the fight any further.

A dozen doublefaults troubled Zeel, even though her opponent was equally struggling with nine doublefaults. Zeel converted five of 11 breakpoints while the Russian broke serve seven times.

The results:

Singles (semifinals): Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Chieh-Yu Hsu (Tpe) 6-0, 6-3; Anastasia Gasanova (Rus) bt Zeel Desai 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles (final): Gasanova & Sviatlana Pirazhenka (Blr) bt Ola Abou Zekry (Egy) & Anastasia Pribylova (Rus) 6-4, 7-5.

Post a Comment
More In Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2016 12:06:00 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/Gasanova-outwits-Zeel/article16785918.ece

© The Hindu