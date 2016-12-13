Dodig aims for at least two Grand Slam titles with Sania

‘A SPECIAL BOND’: Ivan Dodig says he enjoys playing alongside Sania Mirza, and is confident of pulling off some big wins with her on circuit. | Photo Credit: WILLIAM WEST

Former Roland Garros doubles champion Ivan Dodig says he is gunning for at least two Grand Slam titles along with doubles partner star Sania Mirza next year.

“We have had a very good season but for the disappointment of Wimbledon this year. We are going to work hard and come back strongly and pick up a couple of Grand Slam titles,” said the 31-year-old Croat.

“Sania is an amazing player and has some really powerful strokes which many of the players in the men’s circuit might not match. Especially, her forehand is incredible. She is different from other girls in the circuit,” said Dodig.

“We will be playing together next year too, there is no doubt about that. We enjoy a special bonding on the court and I am confident of pulling off some great wins,” he added.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu after a visit to the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy here, Dodig said that it was a terrific experience to spend time with some of the young talent there.

Dodig says he is focused on being at his best in all three categories, the singles and the men’s and mixed doubles. “I still believe that I can deliver a lot in the big league as I think I have the game for it,” he said.

On playing in the ITPL, Dodig said that it is a very interesting format.

“It is an amazing tournament and I really enjoyed playing for the second time,” he added.

Dodig also wanted to thank all the Indian fans who are now closely following his fortunes owing to his partnership with Sania. “Thanks to our mixed doubles team, I am getting lot of fan following in this part of the world and I would love to keep visiting India,” he said.

Sania meanwhile also said that it was a great experience for the kids at the SMTA to interact with Dodig.

“Given the fact that some of them were ball boys at the ITPL final-leg here, it was a different feeling for them when they shared a few thoughts on the game,” she said.