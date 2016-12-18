Djokovic still the best, says Becker

more-in

Boris Becker says India is on the threshold of realising the necessity of having sports as a way of life.

The German tennis legend, who arrived here on Saturday, drew instantaneous crowds of enthusiasts and selfie-seekers.

“I am overwhelmed. I did not know tennis was so popular here,” said, Becker, who maintains “a very good friendship” with Leander Paes.

On his popularity here, Becker reasoned “I did not think the effect of winning Wimbledon at 17 would be so much.”

As The Hindu caught up with him, Becker said India was doing well by adopting running as a way of life. He was referring to the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run where he will be the crowd puller as the Puma Legend.

On his favourite pupil, Novak Djokovic, Becker said the Serbian might have lost his World No. 1, but his merit lay in the number of Slams he has won. He also did not agree that Andy Murray was dominating world tennis. “Domination in tennis means winning Grand Slam titles. Murray definitely finished the year as No. 1 but I would not call it dominating.

“He was just better point-wise than Novak. If you go into the count of Slams, Novak is the best,” Becker, who recently parted ways with Djokovic, said.

The German legend also revealed that his nickname ‘Boom-Boom’ came from his once doubles partner Vijay Amritraj.

“Vijay was my first doubles partner before I even won Wimbledon. He was playing with me in Luxembourg and seeing me serve he said, ‘Boris I have never seen a boy hitting the ball as hard as you. To make it easier I will call you Boom-Boom.’ That stuck,” Becker said.

Putting speculations to rest, Becker said he was looking to get back to coaching soon.