Djokovic splits with coach Becker

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker joined forces in December 2013.  

Tennis World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has split with coach Boris Becker, three years after adding the German multiple grand slam winner to his team.

Djokovic, who won six of his 12 major titles after hiring Becker but has suffered a slump in form over the past six months, confirmed their parting of ways on his website on Tuesday.

“After three very successful years, Boris Becker and I have jointly decided to end our cooperation,” Djokovic, who lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray last month, said.

“The goals we set when we started working together have been completely fulfilled, and I want to thank him for the cooperation, teamwork, dedication and commitment.”

The pair joined forces in December 2013.

