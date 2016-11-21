Dahiya battles past Jagtiani

more-in

NEW DELHI: Jatin Dahiya battled past Sanil Jagtiani 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Asian Tour tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Monday.

In the quarterfinals, Jatin will challenge the top seed Sriram Balaji, ranked 1500 places above him on the ATP computer at 439.

While second seed Sidharth Rawat fought past Suraj Beniwal 6-4, 6-4, the other two seeded players Niki Poonacha and Kunal Anand cruised into the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji bt Abhinav Shanmugam 6-2, 6-1; Jatin Dahiya bt Sanil Jagtiani 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3; Kunal Anand bt Bhavesh Gour 6-2, 6-2; Gaurang bt Chinmaya Chauhan 7-5, 6-1; Parth Aggarwal bt Pallav Kumar Rousha 6-3, 6-0; NIki Poonacha bt Aaditya Tewari 6-1, 6-2; Suraj Prabodh bt Anurag Nenwani 6-4, 6-3; Sidharth Rawat bt Suraj Beniwal 6-4, 6-4. — Sports Bureau