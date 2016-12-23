Chennai has worked the best for me, says Cilic

more-in

After a three-year absence, Marin Cilic returns to the Aircel Chennai Open as the top seed. The two-time winner has had a highly successful year in which he reached a career-high No. 6 in the ATP rankings.

The Hindu caught up with the 2014 US Open champion to talk about his return to Chennai, his life as a Grand Slam winner and more.

Excerpts

Your feelings on returning to Chennai, a place where you have won twice.

It’s a place which brings great memories. I started my ATP career in Chennai in qualifying way back in 2007. Then I had two wins in 2009 and 2010. It’s always a beautiful memory and I am just hoping I can win coming back in 2017.

Also, I felt, maybe in the past Chennai has worked the best for me in terms of conditions and preparations. Especially for the Australian Open as the conditions are a little bit warmer and more humid.

Stan Wawrinka is missing after a long time. How do you rate the player field here?

Roberto Bautista Agut is an amazing player. He played really, really well this season. He made it to the final of a Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. There is Borna [Coric] who is coming back to Chennai. He has played a couple of years now in Chennai and he is a great talent. We are going to be seeing a lot of him in the next few years.

Stan has played the last few years here. So I guess it is a quite popular tournament. I think it often came in people’s minds when Stan was doing so well in Australia. He would start his season in Chennai and that sent a message.

The year 2016 has been great for you — Davis Cup final and career-high ranking. What was the highlight?

Getting to the World Tour Finals and reaching the top six. That has to be the highlight.

How has it been working with Jonas Björkman as coach? How has he helped you so far?

I joined Jonas in August and we’ve already started to work on a lot of things and achieved a lot of success. For example, how I approach the nets. He has a different understanding of the game [compared to others] and I’m really enthusiastic about how it’s going to pan out in the next season.

Reaching the top six shows how much I have improved and have been able to transform in such a short period.

What is that you have learnt after becoming a Slam winner?

My life has changed after the US Open victory. Definitely the hunger [to win] has increased. People recognise me more. There is more media attention and it brings a lot of obligations. It adds a little bit of pressure definitely, but now I am used to that. I do like having a little bit of pressure. It pushes me a little bit more, to be focused and to be a little bit stronger mentally. It’s quite important to learn to play with responsibility with me in the Top 10.

Your expectations for the upcoming season?

My first goal will be to reach the top five. Also to win another Grand Slam tournament or may be more. I know it is difficult to achieve but I believe in myself and my game and will push myself to do these things.