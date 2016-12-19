Chennai Open: Paes to partner Andre Sa

more-in

India’s Leander Paes will kickstart his 2017 campaign at the Aircel Chennai Open, partnering Brazilian Andre Sa.

The Brazilian will be Paes’s 111th doubles partner and most recently made the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in the company of Australia’s Chris Guccione.

Even though Paes won the Roland Garros mixed doubles event partnering Switzerland’s Martina Hingis and completed a career Slam in mixed doubles, he has had a largely forgettable year, including a first-round exit at the Rio Olympics with Rohan Bopanna. The 18-time Grand Slam champion (eight doubles and 10 mixed doubles) is currently ranked 59th in the world.

Meanwhile, India’s highest-ranked doubles player Bopanna (No. 28) will partner Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the first ATP event of the year. — Sports Reporter