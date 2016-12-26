Bopanna questions Davis Cup team selection logic

more-in

The country’s top-ranked doubles player Rohan Bopanna says he was baffled at the lack of logic in the team selection for the Davis Cup tie against New Zealand to be played in Pune in February.

Bopanna, the doubles World No. 28, pointed out that the selectors had picked the top three singles players and Yuki Bhambri, and Leander Paes, who is now ranked 59, while ignoring him.

“I was asked about my availability and I confirmed it. Then I get to know the team from the media (that I’ve not been picked),” said Bopanna.

Addressing one of the justifications from the selection committee for his omission, Bopanna said he was aghast that his own argument was being used against him selectively and out of context.

“They say that Leander and I did not play well as a team against the Czech,” said Bopanna. “That is what I had said before the Olympics!”

Bopanna had cited that defeat to Radek Stepanek and rookie Adam Pavlasek in the home Davis Cup tie in September last year as he made a case for being paired with Saketh Myneni for the Rio Games instead of Paes.

Countering the argument that he and Myneni had come up short against Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak the last time India played New Zealand in the Davis Cup — an away tie in 2015 — Bopanna said conditions were different this time.

“First of all, it is not the same New Zealand pair that is coming to Pune,” he said. “And, people should remember that Saketh and I have a 100 per cent record in home ties so far.”

He rebutted the suggestion that he was an ad-court specialist, saying he was one of the few players in the world to have won tournaments at various levels on Tour playing both sides.

“Don’t say that I am an ad-court player without knowing my record!” he fumed.

Bopanna also attacked the reasoning behind pairing Paes with Myneni for the New Zealand tie saying that winning one set against Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez in the match against Spain six months earlier could not be used as a valid reason for picking a team.

He explained that it the need for recovery from an injury he had picked up during the US Open that had caused him to opt out of the match against the visiting Spanish team last September.

“I’d called captain Anand Amritraj and explained things to him at that time,” said Bopanna. “By not playing the Davis Cup, I got two weeks to recover before going to China.”

Bopanna questioned the sudden shrink in the team for home ties, from six players to five, saying that the captain should have six players before he finalises the playing four, as had been the practice in agreement with the AITA.

“I am not saying ‘pick me’. I just want logic and a fair selection, which will put up the best team at that moment,” said Bopanna.