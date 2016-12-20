Bopanna and Jeevan team up

more-in

CHENNAI: Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will lead the Indian challenge alongside Leander Paes and Brazil’s Andre Sa in the doubles category of the upcoming Aircel Chennai Open set to begin here on January 2.

Paes and Sa are seeded third, and Bopanna and Jeevan, seventh.

Bopanna and Jeevan reached the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open in China early this year.

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan have teamed up as the other Indian entry for the category.

Jonathan Erlich (Israel) and Scott Lipsky (USA) is the top seeded pair.

Player field (doubles) (read as names, team ranking): Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Scott Lipsky (USA) (99); Guillermo Duran (Arg) & Andres Molteni (Arg) (111); Leander Paes (Ind) & Andre Sa (Bra) (112); Nicholas Monroe (USA) & Artem Sitak (NZ) (114); Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) (117); Andre Begemann (Ger) & Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) (126); Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (Ind) (128); Purav Raja (Ind) & Divij Sharan (Ind) (128); Steve Darcis (Bel) & Benoit Paire (Fra) (133); Johan Brunstrom (Swe) & Andreas Siljestrom (Swe) (136). — Sports Reporter