Bhupender knocks out top seed Calvin

Top seed Calvin Golmei was knocked out 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 by Bhupender Dahiya in the under-18 boys’ semifinals of the AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament on Thursday.

In the final, Bhupender will face Shashikant Rajput, who sailed past

Naresh Badgujar for the loss of four games.

In fact, Shashikant made it to the final of the under-16 event

as well, at the expense of Bhupender Dahiya, and will play fourth seed Krishan Hooda.

Calvin had the consolation of winning the doubles title with

Karan Bhalla.

In the girls’ section, Bhakti Shah made the final of both the under-18 and under-16 categories.

The results:

Boys: Under-18 (semifinals): Bhupender Dahiya bt Calvin Golmei 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Shashikant Rajput bt Naresh Badgujar 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles (final): Calvin Golmei & Karan Bhalla bt Bhupender Dahiya & Krishan Hooda 6-4, 7-6(4).

Under-16 (semifinals): Shashikant Rajput bt Bhupender Dahiya 6-2, 6-1; Krishan Hooda bt Naresh Badgujar 6-1, 7-5.

Girls: Under-18 (semifinals): Kaavya Sawhney bt Sarah Dev 6-4, 6-0; Bhakti Shah bt Ameek Kiran Bath 6-1, 6-0.

Under-16 (semifinals): Bhakti Shah bt Ameek Kiran Bath 6-0, 6-2; Srishti Dhir bt Priyanka Jakhar 6-2, 6-1.