Bedene and Hyeon to headline Chennai Open qualifiers

Chennai: Britain’s No. 4 and 2015 Aircel Chennai Open finalist Aljaz Bedene and South Korea’s talented Chung Hyeon will be the star attractions in the qualifying rounds of the 22nd edition of the Aircel Chennai Open to be held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium here from January 2.

The ATP released a rich field of 14 players on Tuesday who will be vying for the last four places up for grabs through the tough grind of qualifiers.

They include players from nine different countries, including Canada, Russia, Austria and Slovakia. The lowest-ranked player, who made it into the official player acceptance list, is Italy’s Matteo Donati ranked as high as 207.

But with India’s Saketh Myneni (ranked 194) being given a wild card (along with Ramkumar Ramanathan), Croatia’s Franko Skugor (No. 216) sneaked into the draw. The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31and January 1, officially kicking off the country’s longest-running international tournament.

“This is a very impressive field,” Tom Annear, Aircel Chennai Open’s Tournament Director, said. “A number of fine players are in there. It’s going to be a tough fight for all, and that will only enhance the quality of play in the tournament,” he added.

Croatia’s mega star and World No. 6 Marin Cilic will be the biggest draw at the Open, with World No. 14 Roberto Agut (Spain), No. 27 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain), No. 35 Martin Klizan (Slovakia) and No. 48 Borna Coric (Croatia) adding to the lustre of the annual ATP event in India.

Former top 10 players Tommy Robredo (Spain) and Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) will also be seen in action, the former after 12 years and the latter after two years.

The key names in the qualifying list: Aljaz Bedene (G.Br, 101); Jozef Kovalik, (Svk, 117); Marco Cecchinato (Ita, 188); Alexander Kudryavtsev (Rus, 195); Hyeon Chung (Kor, 104); Jurgen Melzer (Aut, 136); Steven Diez (Can, 166); Hiroki Moriya (Jpn, 173); Matteo Donati (Ita, 207); Federico Gaio (Ita, 175); Franko Skugor (Cro, 216); Marco Trungelliti (Arg,146); Nicolas Kicker (Arg, 110); Miljan Zekic (Srb, 201).